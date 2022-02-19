Watch
LifestyleTravel

Actions

Breeze Airways lands at Palm Beach International Airport

New airline makes inaugural flight to PBIA
items.[0].videoTitle
The airline’s inaugural flight landed Saturday morning at PBIA from Charleston.
Breeze Airways
Posted at 12:46 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 15:23:39-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new way to travel in and out of West Palm Beach.

Breeze Airways joins the many new airlines landing at Palm Beach International Airport.

The airline's inaugural flight landed Saturday morning at PBIA from Charleston, South Carolina.

The plane received a water canon salute from the airport's fire department.

"It's great to be able to serve destinations that don't have nonstop service here," Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman said.

PBIA is the company's 18th destination. For the next few months, Breeze will fly round-trip every Saturday to six cities in the U.S. Those include New Orleans, Charleston, Akron, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, Richmond, Virginia, and Norfolk, Virginia. The goal is to expand services to other cities soon.

"This is just the beginning," Neeleman said. "We'll add a lot more. It's kind of a seasonal thing but we'll be back with a lot more flights in the future."

Flights range from $39 to $59 depending on the destination. There are no fees for changing or canceling a flight.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
medals021922.jpg