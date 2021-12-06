Breeze Airways announces $39 flights from PBI to Charleston, New Orleans 

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breeze Airways announced Monday that it is adding six new routes from Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in February.

This is the first new market additions since the airline's debut in May.

The new, U.S. low-fair airline will inaugurate the Saturday-only roundtrip flights beginning Feb. 19, from PBI to Akron/Canton, OH; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; and Richmond, VA.

Fares from Palm Beach to Charleston and New Orleans will start at $39 one-way, while flights from PBI to Akron/Canton, Columbus, Norfolk and Richmond will start at $59 one-way.

"Breeze's business model is to add 'nice, new nonstop' flights on routes, where only connecting service is offered by other carriers," said Breeze Airways Chairman and CEO David Neeleman. "We're excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida and look forward to adding more routes from Palm Beach."

Breeze Airways offers flight changes and cancellations free of charge.

For more information about Breeze Airways, click here.