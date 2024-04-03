Bad weather impacting flights at South Florida airports, including PBIA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bad weather is causing flight cancellations and delays of arrivals and departures at three South Florida airports, including Palm Beach International Airport, on Wednesday afternoon.

FlightAware is showing 12 cancellations and 50 delays in departures at PBIA and 10 cancellations and 65 delays in arrivals, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Florida, FlightAware lists Miami International Airport with 32 cancellations and 161 delays for departures, and 28 cancellations and 170 delays for arrivals. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has 32 cancellations and 156 delays for departures, and 30 cancellations and 163 delays for arrivals.

Orlando International Airport had 53 canceled departures and 46 canceled arrivals.

In all, there was 5,56 delays and 1,377 cancellations in and out of the United States, as of Wednesday evening.

PBIA's website in real time lists a total of 11 departure cancellations and 25 departure delays and nine arrival cancellations and 27 arrival delays through Thursday morning.