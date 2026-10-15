Avelo Airlines announces nonstop flights from West Palm Beach to North Dallas area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is adding a new nonstop route connecting West Palm Beach with the North Dallas area beginning in December.

The airline announced Thursday that it will begin nonstop service between President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT) and North Dallas/McKinney National Airport (DTX) on Dec. 17.

Flights will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. Avelo says it will be the only airline offering nonstop service between the two airports.

Introductory one-way fares start at $69, according to the airline.

The new route will give Palm Beach County travelers another option for reaching the Dallas area. McKinney National Airport is located north of Dallas and is promoted as an alternative to the region's larger airports.

With the addition of McKinney, Avelo will serve three nonstop destinations from DJT. The airline also offers service to Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut and Wilmington Airport, which serves the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region.

"We’re excited to bring a new nonstop route to the Palm Beaches and make it easier than ever for travelers to connect between South Florida and North Dallas/McKinney," Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy said in the release.

Reservations are available through Avelo Airlines.