Airline debuts service between PBIA and Abaco, Bahamas

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropic Ocean Airways is planning to launch a service between Palm Beach International Airport and Abaco, Bahamas, on Wednesday.

The Fort Lauderdale-based airline, which provides charter service, will fly out of Palm Beach Atlantic Aviation at PBIA and Marsh Harbour Cherokee Aviation.

The company was founded in 2009 by former U.S. Navy fighter pilot Rob Ceravolo.

Tropic Ocean Airways offers private charter and scheduled flights across Florida, the Bahamas and the Hamptons in New York. Service is also from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with a seaplane operation in Miami to South Bimini Airport.

"We’ve noticed the trend of South Florida residents moving north to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast and are excited to introduce scheduled flights between Palm Beach and Marsh Harbour," Ceravolo, the CEO, said in a news release. "Expanding our operations to Palm Beach is a natural progression for us, and we are looking forward to providing travelers in this region with the same exceptional service and convenience that our passengers in Fort Lauderdale and Miami have received for the last 13 years."

The airline is operating five years after Hurricane Dorian flattened much of the Abaco in September 2019.

Tropic Ocean has a fleet of 14 late-model Cessna Grand Caravan EXs, seating eight or nine, and operates with two pilots. The airline also flies seaplanes out of Miami.

The new route will operate two times a week on Thursdays and Sundays, and plans to increase the frequency and introduce additional routes from PBIA "in the coming months," according to the news release.

Prices range from $237 to $450 per seat with access to a private lounge, free parking at Atlantic Aviation and a baggage allowance of 50 per person per person.

