Air traffic controller shortage raises concerns about safety of flying

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The FAA on Monday issued a post on social media insisting that air travel is safe despite reports that a shortage of air traffic controllers is leading to more near collisions.

"Aviation is the safest way to travel, but one close call is one too many. The FAA and aviation community are pursuing a goal of zero serious close calls," the agency posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "If there is a shortage of controllers for a shift, we slow traffic to match the staffing level."

The response came after a New York Times report published Monday concerning stressed-out and overworked air traffic controllers.

"I don't know if I want to use the word severe, but we are in a staffing shortage," Margaret Wallace at the air traffic controller program at Florida Tech in Melbourne said. "They are working longer hours, more days, mandatory overtime and it just simply to meet the needs."

Part of the issue, Wallace said, are the rules for air traffic controllers, who must retire at age 57. Also, training and certifications for new controllers can take up to five years.

"Air traffic is a puzzle. Where do I put this piece? How do I get this piece there, but there is a moving puzzle and keep everybody safe and maintain the standards," she said.

As for the FAA, they also said on social media that they are hiring.

"In 2023, FAA hired 1,500 air traffic controllers. We have 2,600 at various stages of training, many of whom are certified on some positions and can work traffic safely," the FAA said on social media.

