AAA Tow to Go program begins Wednesday night

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The American Automobile Association will activate its Tow to Go campaign at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to help keep drunken or high drivers off the roads.

AAA's Auto Club Group program is available in Florida as well as Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakoka, Nebraska, Tennessee as well as the areas of Denver, Charlotte and Fort Wayne/South Bend in Indiana.

The program will be available until 6 a.m. Monday.

The phone number is 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.'

The free service is a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles. AAA requests that the program be used as a last resort.



AAA projects the third-busiest Thanksgiving on record, with an estimated 49.1 million Americans forecast to take a road trip. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2017-2021, more than 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

"Tow to Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA and we’ll get you to a safe place."

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program. Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

These are the guidelines:

