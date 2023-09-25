Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale

Severity of the injuries unclear
JetBlue is the latest airline to open up some middle seats before Christmas
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo a JetBlue Airways flight flies in to Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. JetBlue says it plans to increase the number of seats it will fill on planes starting in December. That makes JetBlue the latest airline to retreat from blocking middle seats to give passengers more space because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
JetBlue is the latest airline to open up some middle seats before Christmas
Posted at 2:37 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 14:37:43-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while landing in South Florida on Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 was headed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it "experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida," the statement said.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said. The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7