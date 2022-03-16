YOUR WEEKEND: Teachers Comedy Tour, Tony Orlando, Buck Off Challenge, Strawberry Fest and VegFest

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The teachers are on Spring Break but still serving up some educated laughs, strawberries and veggies are ripe for the picking and more. Here are the 5 Fun Things to do this weekend.

1) Bored Teachers Comedy Tour - Boca Raton, Lake Park, and Port St. Lucie

It's being billed as, "The Ultimate Teacher Comedy Lineup," featuring TikTok stars, comedians, and bored teachers on Spring Break. Teachers are encouraged to put their red pens away, put comfy clothes on and call their besties for some laughs. Tickets start at around $32 plus taxes and fee.

Schedule

Lake Park Black Box - Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m.

Boca Black Box - Friday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

Tradition Town Hall - Saturday, March 19 at 8:30 p.m.

2) Tony Orlando - Jupiter

The American singer, songwriter is performing a free concert on Sunday, March 20 starting at 4 p.m. at the Abacoa Amphitheater. Upgraded setting is available for purchase.

3) Buck Off Challenge - Wellington

A family-friendly, mechanical bull-riding competition on Friday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m. on the boardwalk at the original Wellington Community Center. The event benefits the Stuart-based Southeast Florida Honor Flight. Tickets to watch start at $15 and teams of four can compete for $100.

4) 2nd Annual Strawberry Fest - Port St. Lucie

As we approach the end of strawberry harvest season, the Mid-Florida Event Center is celebrating the fruit's aroma, bright red color and juicy texture. There will be Plant City strawberries, live entertainment, family fun, bounce houses, car show and more. Admission is $6 and kids two and under are free. The event is held Saturday, March 19 through Sunday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can print a coupon to get $1 admission.

5) Palm Beach Vegfest - Boca Raton

They call it, "The Ultimate Series of Vegan Events." It's a free event at the Mizner Amphitheater on Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. There will be vegan food, shopping, and lawn games. Organizers hope to educate about local plant-based foods and the benefits of healthy eating.