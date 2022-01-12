YOUR WEEKEND: South Florida Fair, Stuart Boat Show, comedy, and a free movie

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This week's list includes robots taking over the fair, the Stuart Boat Show is back, a free movie along the waterfront and comedy hits the Palm Beaches. There are plenty of fun things to do this weekend.
1) South Florida Fair
We picked 5 fun things for you to do each day of the fair.
Thursday, Jan. 13 - opens at 5 p.m.
A separately ticketed event. The Ride-a-Thon is a pre-opening promotion. Admission to the fair plus unlimited rides is $15 with a coupon ($20 without). Some rides will not be open yet.
Friday, Jan. 14 - opens at Noon
- Opening ceremonies are at noon hosted by WPTV’s Jay Cashmere and 97-7 WRMF’s Virginia, and if you get there before they start you get in free.
- Hypnotist Brad Matchett at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Josh Gracin is singing at 7:30 p.m.
- The Samantha Russell Band is at 9 p.m.
- Robot Ruckus Battle Bots are at 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 opens at 10 a.m.
- Free Park and Ride from Wellington Mall
- Miss South Florida Fair and Miss Palm Beach County Scholarship Competition is at 4 p.m.
- Robot Ruckus Battle Bots are at 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Jimmy Buffett tribute band at 7:30 p.m.
- Show Me Swine Racers at 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 16 opens at 10 a.m.
- Mayors Parade at 1 p.m.
- Free Park and Ride from Wellington Mall
- Rockin’ Robots on Ice at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Small Animal Showmanship at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Aranmore Academy of Irish Dance at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17 opens at 10 a.m.
- Gates open at 10 a.m. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Right On Key at 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
- N2Nation: Sounds of Motown at 7:30 p.m.
- Open Black, Red, and Ultra Black Brangus Shows
- Cowboy Circus at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
2) 48th Annual Stuart Boat Show
The 48th Annual @StuartBoatShow is this weekend! pic.twitter.com/vnK42kHOME— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) January 12, 2022
The boating lifestyle is increasingly growing due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the show, the open-air exhibits and on-water experiences bring a real-life appreciation of the boating life and what it has to offer.
Show Dates and Hours:
Friday & Saturday, Jan. 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location:
54-290 NW Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL
Free shuttle service is available from Whitham Field and Wright Blvd/Dixie Hwy parking lots.
Admission:
$15 General Admission
$13 Veterans
$8 Children 12 and under
Will be performing at the Paddock restaurant at PBKC (formally Palm Beach Kennel Club). The King of Queens star will perform Friday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 plus tax and fee.
Screen on the Green transforms the West Palm Beach Waterfront into a theater under the stars on The Great Lawn located at the end of Clematis Street. This month they will be showing Cruella (PG-13) on Friday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his word-wide standup tour. He has four shows at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets start at $30 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.