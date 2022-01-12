YOUR WEEKEND: South Florida Fair, Stuart Boat Show, comedy, and a free movie

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This week's list includes robots taking over the fair, the Stuart Boat Show is back, a free movie along the waterfront and comedy hits the Palm Beaches. There are plenty of fun things to do this weekend.

1) South Florida Fair

We picked 5 fun things for you to do each day of the fair.

Thursday, Jan. 13 - opens at 5 p.m.

South Florida Fair The 2022 South Florida Fair: Rockin' Robots

A separately ticketed event. The Ride-a-Thon is a pre-opening promotion. Admission to the fair plus unlimited rides is $15 with a coupon ($20 without). Some rides will not be open yet.

Friday, Jan. 14 - opens at Noon

Mark McLaughlin Hypnotist Brad Matchett

Opening ceremonies are at noon hosted by WPTV’s Jay Cashmere and 97-7 WRMF’s Virginia, and if you get there before they start you get in free.

Hypnotist Brad Matchett at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Josh Gracin is singing at 7:30 p.m.

The Samantha Russell Band is at 9 p.m.

Robot Ruckus Battle Bots are at 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 opens at 10 a.m.

South Florida Fair South Florida Fair Robot Ruckus Battle Bots.

Free Park and Ride from Wellington Mall

Miss South Florida Fair and Miss Palm Beach County Scholarship Competition is at 4 p.m.

Robot Ruckus Battle Bots are at 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Jimmy Buffett tribute band at 7:30 p.m.

Show Me Swine Racers at 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16 opens at 10 a.m.

South Florida Fair Aranmore Academy of Irish Dance will be performing at the South Florida Fair.

Mayors Parade at 1 p.m.

Free Park and Ride from Wellington Mall

Rockin’ Robots on Ice at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Small Animal Showmanship at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Aranmore Academy of Irish Dance at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17 opens at 10 a.m.

South Florida Fair N2Nation: Sounds of Motown at 7:30 p.m.

Gates open at 10 a.m. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Right On Key at 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

N2Nation: Sounds of Motown at 7:30 p.m.

Open Black, Red, and Ultra Black Brangus Shows

Cowboy Circus at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

2) 48th Annual Stuart Boat Show

The boating lifestyle is increasingly growing due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the show, the open-air exhibits and on-water experiences bring a real-life appreciation of the boating life and what it has to offer.

Show Dates and Hours:

Friday & Saturday, Jan. 14-15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location:

54-290 NW Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL

Free shuttle service is available from Whitham Field and Wright Blvd/Dixie Hwy parking lots.

Admission:

$15 General Admission

$13 Veterans

$8 Children 12 and under

3) Comedian Gary Valentine

Will be performing at the Paddock restaurant at PBKC (formally Palm Beach Kennel Club). The King of Queens star will perform Friday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 plus tax and fee.

4) Screen On The Green

Screen on the Green transforms the West Palm Beach Waterfront into a theater under the stars on The Great Lawn located at the end of Clematis Street. This month they will be showing Cruella (PG-13) on Friday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

5) Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his word-wide standup tour. He has four shows at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets start at $30 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.