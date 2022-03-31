YOUR WEEKEND: Savanna's Bananas, John Mayer, TurtleFest, and more

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend you can see the "Greatest Show in Sports," performances return to the Maltz, hear the smooth sounds of John Mayer, get nostalgic at a tribute concert, or party with the sea turtles.

1) Savanna's Bananas



Savannah's Bananas is a minor league baseball team whose players wear kilts, and perform choreographed dances from artists like Michael Jackson, Toby Keith, Britney Spears and more. They put on what they call "The Greatest Show in Sports." The Friday, April 1 game is sold out. Saturday, April 2nd's game is at 1 p.m. at The Ball Park of the Palm Beaches. Tickets start at $20 plus tax and fee.

2) Dirty Rotten Scoundrels - Jupiter

After a two-year intermission because of an expansion project and the coronavirus pandemic, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre has re-opened with its first and last show of the season. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is about two con men who try and swindle $50,000. This hysterical Tony Award-nominated comedic music runs through April 10. Tickets start at $66 plus taxes and fee.

3) John Mayer - Sunrise



American singer, songwriter, and guitarist John Mayer will be performing at the FTL LIVE Arena on Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at around $40 plus taxes and fee.

4) Mizner Park Tribute Concerts - Boca

Mizner Park has live tribute shows this weekend with gourmet food trucks and bars.

Abba tribute with Almost Abba

Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 plus taxes and fee.

Queen tribute with Absolute Queen

Saturday, April 2 at 7:30. Tickets start at $40 plus taxes and fee.

5) TurtleFest & Waves of Progress Grand Opening - Juno Beach

Loggerhead Marinelife Center's 17th Annual TurtleFest returns on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free event will host an estimated 15,000 guests who will learn about ocean conservation, listen to live music, enjoy family-friendly activities, and see their new expansion.

