YOUR WEEKEND: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Trevor Noah and more

JUPITER, Fla. — This weekend's '5 Fun Things' list includes hot Latin Miami sounds, political satire, spooky events, African-American history, and a walk for a good cause.

1) Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin - Miami

Enrique Iglesias - Hero

Ricky Martin - Livin' La Vida Loca

The Latin duo are performing at FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, 1, with special guests Sebastián Yatra. Tickets start at around $26 plus taxes and fee. This is the show that was scheduled for this time last year.

Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers - Pareja del Año

2) Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal World Tour

Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. In 2020, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah received six Emmy Award nominations. He will be performing at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $46 plus taxes and fee.

3) Highwaymen - Stuart

Who were the Florida Highwaymen?

In the 1950s, several African-American self-taught artists from the Treasure Coast began painting Florida’s vivid landscapes. Coined as the “Highwaymen,” they sold their art out of their car trunks as they traveled the highways, which led to their nickname. Highwaymen paintings now hang in the Smithsonian, and several Highwaymen artists are represented in the Florida Artists Hall of Fame. Many of their paintings — which are now sought after by collectors worldwide — still do exist and 70 of them are on display at The Elliott Museum in Stuart Oct. 20 - Feb. 24.

”I don’t have to explain myself. Either you get it or you don’t. This is a very — how does this happen. A Hollywood screenwriter couldn’t make this up — what happened. This group of people getting together, producing artwork and taking that different path. They didn’t want to stay in that orange grove. Picking that fruit,” Roger Lightle, Highwaymen Art Specialists, Inc. owner.

4) Spookyville - West Palm Beach

The next two weekends it's the return of Spookyville one of the best attended family-friendly Halloween events in the Palm Beaches. Spookyville is known as one of the best old-fashioned Halloween options in the area, offering a full array of safe trick or treats, live entertainment, a kiddie train, two mechanical rides, a fun house, costume contests, games, food trucks, animals and more. The event is ideal for kids 10 and younger.

The hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission: The cost is $10 per person and free for kids two years old and younger.

5) Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® - West Palm Beach

WPTV's NewsChannel 5 is sponsoring the walk which is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, the participants don't stop when something's in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. held at Dreher Park (Dreher Trail S Palm Beach, FL 33405). WPTV anchors Janny Rodriguez and Jay Cashmere will be hosting the walk. Donate or join WPTV's team by clicking here.

