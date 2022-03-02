YOUR WEEKEND: Rib Round Up, Autism Speaks Walk, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Steve Trevino, and more

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — From finger-lickin' fall-off-the-bone ribs to comedy royalty, to a walk for a good cause, this weekend's 5 Fun Things list is filled with entertaining activities.

1) Rib Round Up 2022 - West Palm Beach

New Country’s 103.1's Rib Round Up lineup includes Florida’s Own Jake Owen, CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen, Jameson Rodgers, Priscilla Block, Callista Clark, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, and more. And don't forget the real stars of the show, the ribs! It's back at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 5 from noon - 11 p.m. Tickets start at $41 plus tax, fee.

YAS! The Rib Round Up is back! This year's headliner is @jakeowen. This is definitely one of the 5 fun things to do this weekend. pic.twitter.com/bXHmkVbSd7 — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 2, 2022

The complete line up

Here's the complete 2020 line up for Rib Round Up.@NewCountry_1031 pic.twitter.com/QdVM44ENCi — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 2, 2022

2) Palm Beach Autism Speaks Walk - West Palm Beach

Pom-poms, balloon arches, community fun and purpose — the Autism Speaks Walk is back!

The goal is to create a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential. You can participate in person or remotely. The event held at the Meyer Amphitheater is Sunday, March 6 at 9 a.m. (check-in) and the opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m.

3) Steve Martin and Martin Short - West Palm Beach

Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. They will be at the Kravis Center on Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $55 plus tax and fee.

4) Steve Treviño - West Palm Beach

Steve Treviño at the Palm Beach Improv this weekend.

Steve Treviño is fast becoming one of the country’s hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st century Mexican American. Treviño’s comedy has a “TEX-MEX” sensibility, yet as a performer he has a uniquely American voice that transcends anything about ethnicity, making him universally relatable. He has five shows at the Palm Beach Imrpov and tickets start at $25 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

5) Van Halen Tribute - Wellington

Free Van Halen Tribute by Completely Unchained at the Wellington Amphitheater on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

