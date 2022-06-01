YOUR WEEKEND: Pride Events, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Semmore, and Jimmy Shubert

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend there will be lots of laughs, a little was, and a whole lot of pride. Here are your five fun things to do this weekend.

1) Sommore - Boca Raton

She has class, she has sass! Comedian Sommore is returning to Palm Beach County at the Wick Theatre starting Friday, June 3. She will host “Sommore’s Queen Chandelier Weekend Takeover.” The Queen of Comedy will be shooting her 6th self-produced comedy special that will have a multi-platform release this fall. She said her material is all about her struggles during the quarantine.

WATCH: Sommore's Interview with WPTV NewsChannel 5

Queen of Comedy recording sixth special in Boca Raton

Tickets to the four shows start at $55.00 per ticket.

2) Jimmy Shubert Live - West Palm Beach

Comedian Jimmy Shubert will perform at the Paddock at PBKC (Palm Beach Kennel Club) on Friday night at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 plus tax and fee.

WATCH: Jimmy Shubert's Interview with WPTV NewsChannel 5

Comedian Jimmy Shubert in West Palm Beach on Friday

3) Teenage Mutant Ninga Turtles - Miami

After more than three decades of battling evil and exemplifying teamwork, the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) are appearing in a museum exhibit for children and families to enjoy at Miami Children’s Museum. The four funny “heroes in a half-shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime-fighting tactics in Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™: Secrets of the Sewer™ now open at Miami Children’s Museum. The exhibit is included with admission.



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™: Secrets of the Sewer™ opening Saturday, May 28 at Miami Children’s Museum pic.twitter.com/PB1bd9v1sf — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) May 27, 2022

4) Pride On The Block - West Palm Beach

Pride on The Block block party is 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. June 4 on 500 block of Clematis Street. The event includes live entertainment, drag shows, and vendors. You can purchase drink bracelets, which offer 7 drinks from different restaurants for $35 at the event.

5) Pride Night - Jupiter

Roger Dean Stadium is hosting pride night on Friday, June 3. The Hammerheads take on the Cardinals. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10 plus tax and fee.

Pride Events (Provided by Compass Community Center)

June 2 - Pride Night at The Square (Formerly known as Rosemary Square/City Place) on Thursday, June 2, 2022, 6-9 p.m. with the Tree Lighting taking place at 8:30 p.m.

June 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 - Eat at Galley Bar & Grill at Hilton WPB from 4 - 10 p.m. each Thursday in June. 10% of sales will be donated to Compass.

June 3 - Roger Dean Stadium Pride Night gates open at 5:30 pm

June 4 - Compass’ Out and About LGBTQ+ women’s walk-in Frenchman’s Forest Preserve at 9:30 a.m.

June 4 - Pride Pool Party at Barracuda Bay Aquatic Riviera Beach 7-11:30 pm

June 4 - Pride on the Block 1 p.m. to 4 a.m.

June 10 - Norton Museum Pride Night Art After Dark 5-10 p.m.

June 11 - Delray Beach Pride Concert

June 15 - PBCHRC Pride Happy Hour at Meat Market PB from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

June 16 - Village Yoga Flow with Pride 7 p.m.

June 18- Drag Storytime at the Square from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 18- Healthier Delray Juneteenth Community Resource Fair, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

June 25 - Stonewall Ball at Cox Science Center 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

June 26- CycleBar Palm Beach Gardens Pride Ride, Noon - 1 p.m.

