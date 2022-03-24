YOUR WEEKEND: Palm Beach Pride, Boat Show, ManateeFest, Mutt March, Dinosaurs, and more

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — 5 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

From rainbow flags, to expensive world-class yachts, to roaring dinosaurs this weekend there are plenty of events to choose from to keep ya' busy.

1) Palm Beach Pride - Lake Worth Beach

The 30th Annual Palm Beach Pride is Saturday and Sunday from noon - 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the gate and the event will attract an estimated 30,000 people. Sunday, the busiest day, features the free pride parade which will get underway at 11 a.m. The parade route follows Lucerne Ave. west, then cuts south onto Lake Ave. and continues east where it ends at Bryant Park (approximately 0.9 mile).

Joel Lopez and I will serve as emcees. If you can't make it down it will be streamed on WPTV's Facebook page.

The Haus Lounge is hosting unofficial after-parties each night tickets start at $15 for the Paradise After Pride series.

2) 40th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show - West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach International Boat Show takes float beginning Thursday, March 24 and ending Sunday, March 27 along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show brings an estimated $600 million to Florida's economy. And $100 million of that impacts the local economy.

One of the must-see attractions at this year's boat show is the Mansion Yacht.



3) 19th Annual Mutt March & WaterFest – Stuart

Mutt March will be held at Memorial Park. The free event, which benefits the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast will feature 5k and 10k races, shopping at a "flea-less" market, and a canine costume contest. The event helps fund the services the Human Society provides the Treasure Coast.

On the other side of the park is a second free event called WaterFest.

Students4H2O will educate guests about the benefits of water conservation awareness and environmental stewardship.

Both events are on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4) ManateeFest – West Palm Beach

This Saturday, March 26, it's the sixth annual ManateeFest from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event is held at FPL's Manatee Lagoon. The free event educates guests about the current Manatee population crisis, the health of the Lake Worth Lagoon, and conservation efforts. ManateeFest will have a kids' zone, family-friendly games, and live music. You can even meet Mia the Manatee.

Organizers said they hope to teach boaters how to avoid manatee strikes on the water.

“We use [the boat strikes] as educational opportunities to show our guests just what can happen, how harmful it can be for manatee to have a collision with a boat and so we always tell people, it's helpful with wear polarized sunglasses because then you can see more clearly into the water,” said Angela Cruz Ledford who is a spokesperson for Manatee Lagoon.

5) Dino and Dragon Stroll – West Palm Beach



Dino & Dragon Stroll is coming to West Palm Beach for the first time. You can walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons with their eyes that blink, and synthesized roars. Some of the dinosaurs are over 28 feet tall and span over 60 feet long. Running, Friday, March 26 - Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Tickets start at $27.

