YOUR WEEKEND: Maroon 5, Nephew Tommy, Star Wars boat-in, and more...

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend's '5 fun things' to do list has concerts, laughs, a Star Wars boat-in watch party, a Gigantic Garage sale, and of course, a big Sunday Night Football rivalry.

1) iTHINK Financial Amphitheater Concerts - West Palm Beach

Maroon 5 with Blackbear

Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. - Lawn tickets start at $23 (plus tax and fee).

Maroon 5's 'Sugar'

Blackbear's 'do re mi' (language warning)

311 with Iration and Iya Terra

Friday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. - Lawn tickets start at $35 (plus tax and

fee).

311's 'Amber'

Iration's 'Fly with Me'

Iya Terra's 'Stars'

2) Nephew Tommy - West Palm Beach

Comedian Nephew Tommy is heard each morning on X102.3's The Steve Harvey Show. The nationally syndicated co-host is bringing his laughs to the Palm Beach Improv for four shows. Tickets cost $30 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

3) 30th Annual Gigantic Garage Sale - South Florida Fairgrounds

A bargain hunters’ paradise!



30th Gigantic Garage Sale this weekend at the @SoFlaFair Grounds. #5funThings pic.twitter.com/VNBQB0B8ig — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) September 22, 2021

A bargain hunters’ paradise At the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center, local nonprofit organizations and families will offer everything from bargains to fantastic finds, all in spacious and air-conditioned comfort. Saturday, Sept. 25 tickets start at $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.

4) Boat-In Movie Theater: Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back - Tequesta

Watch the fan-favorite movie Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back on the water, under the stars, from a boat, kayak, or paddleboard at the Jupiter Pointe Club & Marina. Tickets start at $10 per watercraft. The movie is on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. The event, known as 'Jupiter Recovery Day' is honoring mental health.

5) Sunday Night Football

It's the Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers on WPTV NewsChannel 5. The Packers beat the 49ers last season, avenging their 2019 NFC Championship game loss that sent San Francisco to the Super Bowl in South Florida. The 49ers are undefeated through two games this season. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

The Pigsty BBQ in Boynton Beach, a Packers fan haven, will have food and drink specials.