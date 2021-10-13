Watch
Your Weekend: Lil Baby, Jonas Brothers, PumpkinFest, Stuart Art Fest, and FrankenFountain

Five Fun Things (Oct. 14 - 17)
(Photos by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(LEFT) Kevin Jonas, from left, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. <br/><br/>(RIGHT) Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Oct 13, 2021
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — From horrific frights to not-so-spooky events, concerts and more, here are this weekend's 5 Fun Things to do.

1) Lil Baby & Lil Durk: The Back Outside Tour
Fri day, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.
iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Tickets start at around $40 plus taxes and fee.
There will be a health check (negative COVID test or vaccination card required).

Lil Baby x 42 Dugg - We Paid

2) Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour
Sunday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Tickets start at $29 plus taxes and fee.
There will be a health check (negative COVID test or vaccination card required).

Marshmello x Jonas Brothers - Leave Before You Love Me 

3) PumpkinFest - Jupiter

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Harbourside Place.
Kids can come in costume and trick or treat. There will be live music (That Man and Robin, One Tribe Band, and South Side Dub), food and drink, a Kids Zone (including Jupiter Bounce House inflatables), 50 vendors, a pumpkin patch, a kids costume contest with great prizes, and so much more. Benefiting Chasin A Dream Foundation (Locals, helping locals).

4) 22nd Annual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival

Saturday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on both days.
26 SW Osceola St., Stuart, FL 34994
A free event with nearly 100 craft artisans from around Florida and the nation who will line Osceola street and shoppers can peruse thousands of handcrafted-in-the-USA items.

5) FrankenFountain Shows - West Palm Beach
Thursday, Oct. 14 through Halloween running 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. nightly.
The (not so) spooky Halloween-themed light and music shows run every 15 minutes at the newly refurbished Centennial Fountain.

FYI: The second weekend for Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

