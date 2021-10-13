Your Weekend: Lil Baby, Jonas Brothers, PumpkinFest, Stuart Art Fest, and FrankenFountain

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — From horrific frights to not-so-spooky events, concerts and more, here are this weekend's 5 Fun Things to do.

1) Lil Baby & Lil Durk: The Back Outside Tour

Fri day, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Tickets start at around $40 plus taxes and fee.

There will be a health check (negative COVID test or vaccination card required).

Lil Baby x 42 Dugg - We Paid

2) Jonas Brothers: The Remember This Tour

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Tickets start at $29 plus taxes and fee.

There will be a health check (negative COVID test or vaccination card required).

Marshmello x Jonas Brothers - Leave Before You Love Me

3) PumpkinFest - Jupiter

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Harbourside Place.

Kids can come in costume and trick or treat. There will be live music (That Man and Robin, One Tribe Band, and South Side Dub), food and drink, a Kids Zone (including Jupiter Bounce House inflatables), 50 vendors, a pumpkin patch, a kids costume contest with great prizes, and so much more. Benefiting Chasin A Dream Foundation (Locals, helping locals).

4) 22nd Annual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival

Saturday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on both days.

26 SW Osceola St., Stuart, FL 34994

A free event with nearly 100 craft artisans from around Florida and the nation who will line Osceola street and shoppers can peruse thousands of handcrafted-in-the-USA items.

5) FrankenFountain Shows - West Palm Beach

Thursday, Oct. 14 through Halloween running 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. nightly.

The (not so) spooky Halloween-themed light and music shows run every 15 minutes at the newly refurbished Centennial Fountain.

FYI: The second weekend for Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

