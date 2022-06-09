YOUR WEEKEND: Kid Rock, Belmont Steaks, James Davis, Pride Festival and Hatchling Frenzy

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — 1) Concerts at Coral Sky - West Palm Beach

Tears for Fears and Garbage will play the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 9 t 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29 plus tax and fee.

Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World



Garbage - Only Happy When It Rains



Kid Rock with special guest Grand Funk Railroad perform at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $33 plus tax and fee.

Kid Rock - All Summer Long



Grand Funk Railroad - We're an American Band



2) Belmont Steaks - West Palm Beach

The 154th running of the Belmont Stakes is on Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m. on WPTV. Post time is 6:45 p.m. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is scheduled to compete. The only place in Palm Beach County to legally watch and wager on the final jewel in the Triple Crown is at the Palm Beach Kennel Club (PBKC). Their free festival starts at 11 a.m.

3) James Davis - West Palm Beach

Comedian James Davis is known for his work as a writer and executive producer on HBO's Game Theory (just renewed for season 2), and his special on Comedy Central. He has three shows at Palm Beach Improv. Tickets start at $22 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

Comedian James Davis, 'If your comedy is funny, you don't have to worry about being [canceled]'

James Davis: “There’s Too Many Old People on Facebook”



4) Pride Festival and Concert - Delray

Delray Beach's Pride Festival & Concert are on Saturday, June 11.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. near Old School Square. The free event will feature a pet costume contest, vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and more. Then at 8:30 p.m. there is an Abba tribute band. That free show gets underway at 8:30 p.m.

5) Hatchling Frenzy - Jensen Beach

Keep Florida Beautiful (KFB) Youth Council wants you to celebrate World Ocean's Month with an in-person beach cleanup on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. - Noon. at Jensen Beach. The group is meeting at the San Dune Cafe. You can participate virtually by cleaning a beach near your or running in their 5K.



Other Pride Events

June 10 - Norton Museum Pride Night Art After Dark 5-10 p.m.

June 11 - Delray Beach Pride Concert

June 15 - PBCHRC Pride Happy Hour at Meat Market PB from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

June 16 - Village Yoga Flow with Pride 7 p.m.

June 18- Drag Storytime at the Square from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

June 18- Healthier Delray Juneteenth Community Resource Fair, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

June 25 - Stonewall Ball at Cox Science Center 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

June 26- CycleBar Palm Beach Gardens Pride Ride, Noon - 1 p.m.

