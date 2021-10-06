Your Weekend: John Legend, Kiss, Zac Brown, Fright Nights, and Oktoberfest.

JUPITER, Fla. — This weekend's live music selections include R&B, classic rock, polka or country, plus Fright Nights is back!

John Legend is a talented vocal crooner, and NBC's The Voice coach. He has had fans awestruck ever since his 2004 debut album 'Get Lifted.' He will be performing at the BB&T Center FLA Live Arena on Sunday, Oct. 10 at p.m. Tickets cost $24.75, plus tax, fee, and a parking charge.

2) KISS: End of the Road World Tour - West Palm Beach

Kiss, the American rock band famous for their facial makeup and costumes will be performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Artist David Garibaldi will open the night's performance with painting live in front of the audience. Tickets cost $39.50, plus tax and fee. You must provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show or a vaccination card.

3) Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour - West Palm Beach

After a 14-month hiatus from touring due to COVID-19, the U.S. tour will bring the band to Coral Sky Amphitheatre iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. You must provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show or a vaccination card. Tickets start at $40 plus tax and fee.

4) Fright Nights - West Palm Beach

This year’s Fright Nights offers three haunted houses: Fatal Fables, Red Room and Curse of the Siren, along with scare zones, midway carnival rides, live entertainment, video games and virtual reality.

Dates:

Oct. 8-9,14-16, 21-23, 28-30

Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the gate, which includes admission and 30 fright tickets. Each haunt is 10 fright tickets and rides are two to five tickets each.

5) Oktoberfest - West Palm Beach

Musical guests Alex Meixner Band with Jan Lewan (a.k.a. the Polka King) will be at Clematis by Night in downtown West Palm Beach on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.

The Alex Meixner Band is considered one of the top Oktoberfest/Polka ensembles in the country. Blending traditional and contemporary Alpine music with American and popular international party songs makes Alex and the band an exciting draw at some of the largest German festivals in North America. Alex is a Grammy-nominated performer for his "Polka Freak Out" collaboration with Bubba Hernandez and has appeared on over 60 recordings, including his recent album "Music with my Friends.”

Jan Lewan is a native Polish singer whose career has taken him from some of the largest concert halls in the world, to leading his own polka orchestra to a Grammy nomination in the 1990s. Jack Black recently personified him in the Netflix movie"The Polka King," where Alex performed the soundtrack accordion parts. Jan collaborates with The Alex Meixner Band for numerous engagements with his popular Polish polka repertoire and international favorites.

