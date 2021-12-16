Your Weekend: Jingle Ball, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Ron White, Dear Evan Hansen and more

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — If all the holiday hustle and bustle is giving you "Resting Grinch Face" here are 5 Fun Events sure to make your heart grow three sizes this weekend.

1) Dear Evan Hansen - West Palm Beach

Kravis on Broadway is Back! The plot is about a letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. NBC Nightly News declares the musical “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.”

Playing now through Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Kravis Center. Tickets start at $51 plus tax and fee.

2) The Polar Express - Wellington

Free Movie Night is back at the Wellington Amphitheater with a showing of the Tom Hanks classic, The Polar Express.

Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

3) Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Sunrise

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album Christmas Eve. It's a Rock Holiday Tradition.

Friday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena. Tickets start at around $32 plus tax and fee.

4) Jingle Ball - Sunrise

The annual holiday concert is back with the year's top artists performing their #1 hits.

2021 Lineup

Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul, Farruko, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, Anitta, Monsta X, Tai Verdes, Bazzi, Dixie D'Amelio.

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena. Tickets start at $31 plus tax and fee.

5) Ron White - Hollywood

(video is explicit)

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White is a classic storyteller; relaying tales from his real-life ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life, to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Live. Tickets start at $51 plus tax and fee.