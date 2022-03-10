YOUR WEEKEND: Irish events, Victoria Jackson, Rapids opens, ArtFest by the Sea, and Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — 5 FUN THINGS: St. Patrick's Day events, comedian Victoria Jackson, Rapids Water Park opens for the season, ArtFest by the Sea, and Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel are all happening this weekend.

1) Irish Events

Delray Beach's Parade and Festival

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival has proudly enjoyed a 52-year history and provides fun-filled entertainment for all ages and backgrounds. The Parade features over 70 entries comprised of floats, United States Veterans, fire engines, motorcycles, Pipes and Drums, marching bands and more. The parade is free on Saturday, March 12, at noon.

After the parade at the City of Delray Beach St. Patrick's Day Festival located at Old School Square from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Jupiter Irish Fest

Celebrating Irish food, music, drink, and fun at Downtown Abacoa. Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12 (hours vary by day).

Tickets start at $10 plus taxes and fee.

2) Rapids Water Park - Riviera Beach

The 35-acre water park opens on Saturday, March 12 for its 43rd season.

The park features 42 rides and slides, a ¼ mile lazy river, a 25,000 square foot wave pool, a FlowRider surf simulator, a kids’ structure with tipping bucket, body slides and more.

Gold Season passes are currently discounted and cost $109.95, which includes free parking, a souvenir bottle with unlimited refills, and friend discounts.

“We’re are thrilled to invite families and guests back for another fun-filled season,” stated Bryan Megrath, Rapids Water Park General Manager.

3) ArtFest by the Sea

Paintings made from the sound waves of the ocean or a loved one’s voice; towering sculptures of glass, marble and metal; hand-dyed caftans of silk rippling in the ocean breeze – these are some of the eye-catching creations awaiting visitors along A1A in Juno Beach during the 32nd Annual ArtFest by the Sea. The festival features more than 300 artists and artisans from more than 30 states. The free outdoor juried festival takes place Saturday, March 12, through Sunday, March 13, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

32nd Annual ArtFest by the Sea.

4) Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel - West Palm Beach

The Armory Art Center's new exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of one of mankind's greatest artistic achievements; Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel. With expertise and care, each ceiling fresco has been reproduced in its near original size. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never-before-possible. The exhibit runs from Friday, March 11, through Sunday, April 24. Tickets start at around $22 for adults and $14 for children age 12 and under.

The Armory Art Center

811 Park Place

West Palm Beach, FL 33408

5) Victoria Jackson - West Palm Beach

SNL Alumni Victoria Jackson grew up in Miami and now has one show at the Palm Beach Kennel Club on Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus tax and fee.

