Your Weekend: Holiday Boat Parade, Spamilton, botanical light displays

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some of South Florida's true holiday treasures are back this weekend so it's time for us to have fun and make some great memories.

1) Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade

26th annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade held in Palm Beach County

Watch hundreds of boats twinkling with Christmas lights, Santa Hats, and your favorite holiday decorations at The Marine Industries Association of 'Palm Beach County Holiday Boat Parade.' The parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 4. in North Palm Beach at 6 p.m. and travels up the Intracoastal to the grand finale at the Jupiter Lighthouse around 8 p.m. Along the route enjoy Zambelli traveling fireworks and Santa's helpers (a.k.a. the Marines) will be collecting new unwrapped toys benefiting Toys for Tots and Little Smiles. There are free viewing areas are available along the Intracoastal along bridges, golf courses, and then swanky VIP parties at your favorite restaurants like Lucky Shucks in Jupiter.

2) Spamilton: An American Parody - West Palm Beach

If you are a Broadway aficionado, you'll love this parody of the smash-hit Hamilton jammed packed with references to all of Broadway's finest shows. From Mary Poppins, Wicked, Rent, Lion King, they are all there.

Kravis Center

Dec. 1 - Dec. 5

Tickets - $49

3) Garden of Lights - West Palm Beach

New 'Gardens Of Lights' event hits Mounts Botanical Garden

Reconnect with Magic as Mounts Botanical lights up the gardens. Thousands of jewel-toned lights illuminate and amplify the lush tropical foliage, majestic trees, and signature gardens along an easy-to-follow walkway. The venue is open Tuesday - Sunday evenings from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Tickets - $15 for adults | $7 for kids

4) Holiday Lights at the Gardens - Port St. Lucie

On select nights the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens will be illuminated with LED holiday lights, sculptures, and a walk-through ornament display. Admission is free there will be food and dessert trucks, dancers, and more. .

5) 50th Annual Holiday Parade - Boynton Beach

Bring a lawn chair on Saturday, Dec. 4 to the Holiday Parde. It will start at 4 p.m. in Downtown Boynton traveling down Federal Highway and the holly jolly parade will take about two hours. There is free parking at SunTrust Bank, Journey Church, Ocean One Boynton, and the Boynton Beach Senior Center.