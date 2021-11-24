Your Weekend: Hanukkah and Christmas celebrations, light shows, and performances

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you have guests in town for Thanksgiving you are probably looking for opportunities and authentic-sounding reasons to get out of the house. Here are some holiday-themed events happening this weekend.

1) Cirque Dreams Holidaze - West Palm Beach

Cirque Dreams Holidaze electrifies the holiday season with a reimagined live family holiday spectacular at the Kravis Center. There are four shows which feature unforgettable performances, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and a new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Tickets start at $29 plus taxes and fee.

2) Hanukkah Celebrations

Boynton Beach

Pexels.com Join Chabad Boynton at the Boynton Beach Mall for the 27th Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony located in the food court. Kids will receive a free giveaway bag filled with crafts, a Hanukkah gelt (chocolate coins), and a dreidel.

Join Chabad Boynton at the Boynton Beach Mall for the 27th Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony located in the food court. Kids will receive a free giveaway bag filled with crafts, a Hanukkah gelt (chocolate coins), and a dreidel. Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. RSVP by clicking here.

Delray Beach

Light Up Delray Beach is a Menorah Lighting & Gelt Drop happening on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. at The Big Apple Shopping Bazaar. The event will have a DJ, latkes, donuts, and cocktails. RSVP by clicking here.

3) Christmas Tree Lightings

Lake Worth Beach

Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. there will be a tree lighting featuring Downtown Dance, Victoria Voices, and the Lady Jaguars.

Palm Beach Gardens

#5funThings @downtowngardens will kick off the Holiday season with a magical tree lighting ceremony in Downtown Park on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live holiday music and entertainment. Kids can drop off their letters to Santa in the holiday mailbox. pic.twitter.com/MKuRz9DAxh — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) November 24, 2021

Downtown Palm Beach Gardens will kick off the Holiday season with a magical tree lighting ceremony in Downtown Park on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live holiday music and entertainment. Kids can drop off their letters to Santa in the holiday mailbox and families can bring an unwrapped toy to make a donation to Toys for Tots.

Stuart

Christmas on Main Street is a free family fun event in Downtown Stuart featuring the annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Activities include the annual lighting of a 30 foot Christmas tree, face painting, do-it-yourself photos with Santa Claus, food and beer vendors and more.

4) Light Shows

Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show - West Palm Beach

A beautiful holiday light show at Okeeheelee Park (near the Pooch Pines Dog Park). You can enjoy this holiday spectacular from the comfort of your own car as you drive through a mile-long route of light displays paired with holiday music. Tickets start at $15 (per car with up to 8 people). Funds raised help local families in need.

Showtimes:

Friday & Saturdays - 6 p.m - 10 p.m.

Sundays - 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Zoo Lights at the Palm Beach Zoo - West Palm Beach

Zoo lights shining bright for the holidays at the Palm Beach Zoo

While the animals slumber, Palm Beach Zoo is illuminated for the holidays with over one million eco-friendly lights. On select nights from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. the Zoo will be aglow with unique themed displays throughout the entire 23 acres. The festive holiday fun also features photos with Santa, a DJ holiday dance party, seasonal treats, and more! Tickets start at around $15 for adults and $13 for kids (premium nights are more expensive).

5) Nightly Snowfall & Lightshow

Experience a white South Florida holiday season during the nightly snowfall on the square with The Wishing Tree light show. Running through Dec. 31, The Square (formally CityPlace and Rosemary Square) will transform into a winter wonderland every hour (6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.). The event is free and open to the public; no reservation needed.