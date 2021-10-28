YOUR WEEKEND: Halloween fun, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, and The Price is Right Live

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend is filled with ghosts, goblins, witches, and pumpkins, plus some country sounds. Here are the 5+ things to do this weekend.

1) Boca Raton Pumpkin Patch Festival

The Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival is at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 30 - Saturday, Oct. 31

The festival will feature a variety of fun activities for the whole family, including carnival rides and a pumpkin patch with 2,500 pumpkins.

Tickets are $25 for ages three and up.

2) It's Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus: A Drag Tribute - Lake Park

The Sanderson Sisters return for their 5th year at the Lake Park Black Box with four shows this weekend. Tickets start at $45.

3) 10th Annual Witches of Delray Bike Ride

The ride will take flight on Saturday, Oct 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Hundreds of witches will ride through scenic Downtown Delray Beach, guided by the Delray Beach Police Department. Riders will begin at Delray Beach City Hall (100 NW 1st Avenue, Delray Beach) end at the Delray Green Market at Old School Square, where the party will continue on the Old School Square Outdoor Pavilion Stage (51 North Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach) with awards for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Bike,” and “Best Group Theme.”

This year’s Ride is sold out but spectators are welcome to cheer on the witches along the route.

4) Country Concerts

Jason Aldean - West Palm Beach

Jason Aldean's at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre with the 'Back in the Saddle Tour 2021.' Special guests include Hardy and Lainey Wilson.

Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets start at $35 (plus taxes and fee).

Health Screening Required

Jason Aldean - You Make It Easy

Luke Combs - Sunrise

Luke Combs at FLA Live Arena with the 'What You See Is What You Get Tour 2021.'

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. | Tickets start at $45 (plus taxes and fee).

This is the show originally scheduled for last year.

Plan Your Visit - Know Before You Go

Luke Combs - She Got the Best of Me

5) The Price is Right Live - West Palm Beach

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show at the Kravis center that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car.

Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. | Tickets start at $15

If you want to register to become a contestant show up at 5 p.m.

LAST WEEKEND) Fright Nights and Spookyville - West Palm Beach

Fright Nights

at the South Florida Fairgrounds offers three haunted houses: Fatal Fables, Red Room and Curse of the Siren, along with scare zones, midway carnival rides, live entertainment, video games and virtual reality. (Thursday, Oct. 28 - Saturday, Oct. 30).

Tickets are $40 at the gate

, which includes admission and 30 fright tickets. Each haunt is 10 fright tickets and rides are two to five tickets each.

Spookyville at the South Florida Fairgrounds is known as one of the best old-fashioned Halloween options in the area, offering a full array of safe trick or treats, live entertainment, a kiddie train, two mechanical rides, a funhouse, costume contests, games, food trucks, animals and more. The event is ideal for kids 10 and younger.

The hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission: The cost is $10 per person and free for kids two years old and younger.

