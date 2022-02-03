Watch
YOUR WEEKEND: Gladys Knight, Imagine Dragons, Kristin Chenoweth, Firefighter Chili Cook Off, Farm to Grass Music Festival, and Bee Gees Tribute Band

5+ Fun Things to do this Weekend (Feb 3. - Feb 6)
(Left) Actress Kristin Chenoweth attends the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)<br/><br/>(Middle) Gladys Knight performs at a special screening of "Summer of Soul" at The Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)<br/><br/>(Right) Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs in the rain during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 03, 2022
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Living legends perform, a tribute show, and a Fire Fighter Chili Cook Off, there are plenty of fun ways to relax this weekend. Here is your Five Fun Things to do this weekend list.

1) Gladys Knight - Hollywood

Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television. She will be performing at the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $50 plus tax and fee.

2) Imagine Dragons - Miami

Imagine Dragons is an American pop rock band known for their hits like "Believer" "Radioactive," and "Thunder." They will be rockin' out the FTX Arena Sunday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at around $55 plus tax and fee.

3) Kristin Chenoweth For The Girls - West Palm Beach

Emmy and Tony award-winning Kristin Chenoweth, will perform, "For The Girls," a heartfelt tribute to the greatest female singers throughout history. She will be at the Kravis Center Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $39 plus tax and fee.

4) Firefighter Chili Cook Off - Jupiter

The Retired Firefighters of Palm Beach County are hosting a Firefighter Chili Cook-Off which will be held Saturday, Feb 5. at Abacoa Town Center's Amphitheater from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Booths will be from local Fire Departments. The venue will have cold drinks, hot chili, and live music. And I, T.A. Walker, have the privilege of being one of the judges. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

5) Bee Gee's Tribute Show - Palm Beach Gardens

A Bee Gees Tribute Band will perform a free community concert on Saturday, Feb 5. at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Plaza Amphitheater. Bee Gee's NOW! will perform all of the Bee Gees songs like: "You Should Be Dancing," "How Deep Is Your Love," "To Love Somebody," "Night Fever," "Massachusetts," and, of course, "Jive Talkin'."

Treasure Coast Bonus) Farm to Grass Music Festival - Port St. Lucie

Come experience over 240 acres at the Farm to Grass Music Festival. The gates open Thursday, Feb. 3rd through Sunday, February 6. Your ticket includes camping fun and music. There will be beers from The Treasure Coast. Tickets for the four-day event start at $159 for adults and $89 for kids.

