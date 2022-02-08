YOUR WEEKEND: Garlic Fest, CATS, Michael Rapaport, ArtiGras, ArtFest, and Seafood Festival

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Festivals, Broadway, and laughs are some of the 5 Fun Things to do this weekend.

1) South Florida Garlic Fest - Wellington

It's been the “Best Stinkin’ Party in South Florida” since 1999 presenting 23 years of garlicky goodness. On Saturday and Sunday eat, drink & "stink" at Village Park Athletics Complex in the Village of Wellington. This year's headliners include the Red Not Chili Peppers tribute band and Better Than Ezra. Tickets start at $10.50. See the full lineup here.

2) Cats - West Palm Beach

Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. CATS, is the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber. There are eight performances at the Kravis Center. Tickets start at $33 plus taxes and fee.

.

3) Michael Rapaport - West Palm Beach

Michael Rapaport has appeared in over sixty films since the early 1990s, and starred on the sitcom The War at Home. He has five shows at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets start at $30 plus taxes, fee and a two-drink minimum.

4) ArtFest - Stuart

The 35th annual Arts Fest returns to Gazebo Park in downtown Stuart. An eclectic and entertaining ensemble of visual artists, musicians, singers, and top area chefs will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets, purchased at the gate are $5 for adults; people 18 and under are free.

5) 4th Annual Boca Raton Seafood & Music Festival

The festival is returning to Mizner Park

in

Boca Raton

on

February 11 - 13.

Enjoy delectable seafood from Florida's coastline cooked on-site.

Tickets vary by day and children 14 and under are free.