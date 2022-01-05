YOUR WEEKEND: Fleetwood tribute, Art Show, Bark in the Park, and more

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — As 2022 gets underway, there is no shortage of fun and interesting things to do.

5 Fun Things to do this Weekend

1) Art Show in the Gardens - Port St. Lucie

The Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens is having a free event featuring art, fine crafts, jewelry, food, music, dancing, and family fun.



Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2) True Rumors - Boca - Lake Park - Port St. Lucie

True Rumours, the ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac will take you on a journey like no other with enchanting Stevie Nicks twirls. Tickets are $21.50 (plus tax and fee).

Boca - Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.

Lake Park - Saturday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.

Port St. Lucie - Friday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.

3) Earthquake - West Palm Beach

Comedian Earthquake has earned a strong fan base in stand-up comedy via programming platforms fueled by BET, HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime, and more. He has five shows at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets start at $27 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

4) Bark in the Park - Vero Beach

The Dogs are Taking Over Riverside Park on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. There will be the Disc-Connected K9’s (World Famous Frisbee Dogs), Sherriff’s Dept. K-9 demonstration, dog lure course, food, beer and more. Benefiting the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

5) Sprouts Farmers Market Grand Opening - West Palm Beach

It's the grand opening of Sprouts' newest location (Okeechobee Blvd and Military Trail). There will be food discounts all weekend and country music artist Ryan Montgomery will be releasing his EP "Chasing Sunsets on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.

