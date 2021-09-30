Your Weekend: Disney World turns 50, Tom Brady plays the Pats, WPB GreenMarket returns, Guns N' Roses and more...

ORLANDO — This weekend an iconic tourist destination has its Golden anniversary, lots of live music, a GreenMarket returns and Tom Brady plays his old team for the first time.

1) Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

Walt Disney World almost set up shop in Palm Beach Gardens

'The World's Most Magical Celebration' kicks of at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The 18-month event begins Friday.

Things to Know



Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park has a golden 50th-anniversary crest.

The France Pavilion has the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride a new french restaurant

EPCOT will end each night with a new show called "Harmonious" and Magic Kingdom new show is called 'Disney Enchantment'

“Disney Fab 50 Character Collection” is out. They are golden sculptures are spread across the four Walt Disney World theme parks in honor of the 50th anniversary

A new Cirque du Soleil show called 'Drawn to Life' is at Disney Springs

And Mission Space has a new restaurant called Space 220 (when you take the space elevator up you can "see" South Florida.

2) West Palm Beach Green Market

The GreenMarket returns Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the great lawn at the end of Clematis Street. The West Palm Beach GreenMarket was named the No. 1 farmers market in the U.S. by voters of USA TODAY 10 Best.

There will be nearly 100 vendors selling a wide variety of items including fresh produce, exotic plants and flowers, herbs and spices, baked goods, gourmet and specialty foods, coffee and tea, and much more.

3) Guns N' Roses - Hollywood

Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe.

The Saturday show is sold out and tickets to the Sunday show start at $330 at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.

4) Country star Brett Eldredge - Boca

He's playing the Mizner Park Amphitheater Friday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. tickets start at $28 plus tax and fee.

5) Sunday Night Football

It's Tampa Bay and New England Patriots and coverage on WPTV begins at 7 p.m. and kick off is at 8:20 p.m.

What's unique about this game?



Tom Brady is coming back to New England for the first time since he left for the Bucs.

There has been a long-running debate, did Belichick (Pats coach) make Brady or did Brady make Belichick. We will soon find out. Brady and Belichick spent 20 seasons together, combining for six Super Bowl wins and nine Super Bowl appearances.

Gronk is also going back for the first time.

Richard Sherman -- a coveted free agent cornerback -- just signed a 1-year deal with the Bucs. He formerly played for Seattle and San Fran.

Our watch party location of the week is Boston's on the Beach in Delray. Obviously fans of the Pats they will have beer bucket specials and tailgate treats.