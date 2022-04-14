YOUR WEEKEND: Bon Jovi, Jay Leno, Easter Egg Hunts, Eagles & Elton tribute shows

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Egg-citing Easter Egg-travaganzas, an iconic ‘80s Rock band, and a familiar WPTV comedian. There are plenty of fun events you can experience this weekend here is this week's "5 Fun Things to do This Weekend List."

1) Egg-citing Easter Egg-travaganzas

Sunday, of course, is Easter and many kids would like to hunt for candy and possibly meet the Easter Bunny. While the 'Bunny' is certainly on the moves, here are some of his planned stops.



Breakfast and Meet & Greet: 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Admission is $25.00 for adults (11 and up) and $12.00 for kids ten (10) and under.

Includes admission to the park, breakfast and meet & greet with the bunny, Easter egg hunt, and other activities.

2) Jay Leno - West Palm Beach

After 20 years of hosting The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on WPTV this philanthropist, best-selling author, and automotive collector will deliver family-friendly standup at the Kravis Center on Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39 plus taxes and fee.

3) Bon Jovi - Sunrise

New Jersey band Bon Jovi is set to rock out the FLA Live Arena on Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $54 plus tax and fee. The band was formed in 1983 and features singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarist Phil X, and bassist Hugh McDonald.

4) The Long Run: Tribute to the Eagles - Jupiter



A free community event at the Abacoa Amphitheater in Downtown Abacoa Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

5) Greggie and the Jets - Tribute to Elton John



A recreation of a classic 1970s Elton John concert, complete with wonderfully accurate instruments and vocals, grand piano, and all the glamour, glasses, and glitz. Bandleader Greg Vadimsky has performed this music since he was a childhood classical piano champion, and his voice will take you back to yesteryear. The concert is Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. at the Sunrise Theater in Ft. Pierce. Tickets start at $35 plus tax and fee.