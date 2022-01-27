YOUR WEEKEND: Billy Joel, Paranormal Circus, Seafood Festival, a new Tex-Mex hotspot, and the South Florida Fair

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend includes events with flavors from seafood to Tex-Mex, frightening paranormal haunts, your last shot to get out to the South Florida Fair, and music royalty.

1) South Florida Fair - West Palm Beach

NEW! Minor Weekend Policy

At 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday all guests under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

In addition to the gate admission, all guests ages 6 to 17 years old must purchase a ride wristband prior to entering the fair.

What's new this year at the South Florida Fair

Thursday, Jan. 27 - Noon

“Fifty Six Ace” jam out at 7:30 p.m.

The Dennis Lee Show at 1:30, 3:30, and 5:30 p.m.

Show Me Swine Pig Racers at 1:30, 5, and 7 p.m.

Fox Maple at 1, 3, and 5 p.m.

Lumia, An Electrifying Experience at 1, 4, and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 – Noon

Lake worth High School Jazz Band at 12:30 p.m.

Morgan Minsk at 3 p.m.

Palm Springs Middle School Steel Drum at 3:30 p.m.

Palm Springs Middle School Jazz Band at 4 p.m.

Spread the Dub at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 – 10 a.m.

Free Park and Ride from the Mall at Wellington Green

Rockin’ Robots on Ice at Noon, 3, 6, and 8 p.m.

Lumia, An Electrifying Experience at 1, 4, and 7 p.m.

William T. Dwyer High School E’lan Show Choir at 1:30 p.m.

Samantha Russell Band at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30 – 10 a.m.

Free Park and Ride from the Mall at Wellington Green

All or Nothing Dance Company at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Brad Matchett, Comedy Hypnotist at 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant at 2, 4, and 6 p.m.

The Shane Duncan Band at 7 p.m.

2) Paranormal Cirque - West Palm Beach

This one is NOT FOR THE FAINT AT HEART. Do you love

thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European-style flare. There are 14 shows under the big top located in the parking lot of the Palm Beach Kennel Club through Feb. 6. Get ticket information

here.



3) Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival

“Where the Fish is Fresh, the Beer is Cold, and the Smiles are Always Warm.”

It's on Saturday and Sunday at the Mid-Florida Event Center. Come out for delicious seafood, tropical drinks and more at this two-day outdoor festival. There will be tons of arts & crafts and nautical-themed vendors, plus two stages with live entertainment. The kids will have a blast playing at the Little Fins Kids Zone. Tickets start at $7 and kids under 12 are free.

4) Cactus Grille - Palm Beach Gardens

The Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar at The Shops of Donald Ross Village opened this week. They have fresh southwest flavors in their salsas, nachos, and, martinis with poppable bubbles on top that explode with the aromas of expresso. The restaurant has an upscale Tex-Mex fare with a twist in a contemporary, fiesta-like atmosphere.

5) Billy Joel - Hollywood, Fla.

New York’s quintessential son, Billy Joel, is one of the greatest musicians of our time. Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. Joel’s songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades.

He will be at the Hard Rock Live, Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $105 plus tax and fee. With only a few seats left, the show is expected to sell out.