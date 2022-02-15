Your Weekend: ArtiGras, Italian Festival, Lenny Bruce Tribute, Jeff Ross, and Beach Boys Tribute

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — This weekend over 300 artists will be at the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce's biggest event as Italian ambiance takes over Tradition Square.

1) ArtiGras - Palm Beach Gardens

The 37th annual ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival is back at Gardens North County District Park on Saturday and Sunday. The festival is ranked as one of the top 10 art shows in the United States and showcases more than 280 fine artists, kid's zone, and new this year the Culinary Arts Studio with will demonstrate the art of food. Tickets are $11 in advance or $15 at the gates. Kids 12 and under are free.

2) Taste of Little Italy - Port St. Lucie

The free cultural festival known for the Italian ambiance, entertainers like Austin Giorgio (NBC's the Voice), and authentic food will be at Tradition Square Feb. 18 - 20 (hours vary by day). KVJ Show host Virginia from 97.9 WRMF will serve as emcee. Little Smiles will be on-site with fun kid’s activities.

3) I’m Not A Comedian… I’m Lenny Bruce - West Palm Beach

The Kravis Center is hosting a compelling look at the life of the most groundbreaking and impactful comedian of all time. Drawing inspiration from his many court battles championing the freedom of speech, his original comedic bits and personal writings, this performance has critics raving. Written by and starring Ronnie Marmo and directed by Tony Award-winning actor, television and film star Joe Mantegna. There are four shows and tickets start at $45 plus tax and fee.

4) Jeff Ross - West Palm Beach

Jeff Ross is known as “The Roastmaster General.” He is touring after his Netflix special "Bumping Mics" and will make a stop at the Palm Beach Improv with five shows.

Tickets cost $30 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

5) Sail On: A Tribute to the Beach Boys

Members of Sail On have performed with musicians from Brian Wilson's band, The Zombies, Earth Wind and Fire, and Cheap Trick. Tickets start at around $17 plus tax and fee at Lake Park Black Box on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.