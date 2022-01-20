YOUR WEEKEND: 98 Degrees, Water Circus, World's Biggest Bounce House, Chico Bean, and South Florida Fair

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A '90s boy band, laughs, water circus, week two of the South Florida Fair and the World's Biggest Bounce House are all in town this weekend. The biggest problem is figuring out what you can fit into your schedule.

1) South Florida Fair - West Palm Beach

Thursday, Jan. 20 - Noon

American Hero’s Day - Veterans, military, Law Enforcement, Firefighters and their families get $7 admission.

Songfest for Vets 1 – 9 p.m.

John I Lenard Chorus is at 4 p.m.

Oscar the Robot is a part of today’s strolling entertainment

Show me Swine Pig Racers at 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 – Noon

Seminole Ridge High School Dancers at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Leafy Greens Band at 1:30 p.m.

Morgan Minsk at 7 p.m.

One Way to Paradise at 7:30 p.m.

Rockin’ Robots on Ice at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 – 10 a.m.

Free Park and Ride from the Mall at Wellington Green

Lake Shore Middle School Symphonic Band at 12:30 p.m.

Americana Jones at 8:30 p.m.

Horse Barrel Exhibition at 4 p.m.

Jay Valor at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 – 10 a.m.

Free Park and Ride from the Mall at Wellington Green

Old Time Fiddlin’ Contest at 7 p.m.

Ricky Valido at 11:30, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Hoodlums Company Crew at 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Show Me Swine Pig Raceers at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

2) Water Circus - Port St. Lucie

Under the grand, swirling white and blue tent is Cirque Italia's exhilarating expedition in search of a pirate’s booty. The journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Watch the suspenseful crossbow act dangerous Wheel of Death performances in the parking lot of Clover Park. There are seven shows and tickets start at $10 for kids and $15 for adults plus tax and a $5 parking fee.

Showtimes:

Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

3) 98 Degrees - Hollywood

The '90s boyband will be at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Saturday, Jan 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at around $25 plus tax and fee.

4) Chico Bean - West Palm Beach

Hailing from Washington D.C., Chico Bean has the uncanny ability to memorize almost instantly the words to an old song or create a new quirky jingle on the spot. He has five performances at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets start at $30 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

5) The Big Bounce America 2022 - Boca Raton

Sneakers off, party on! The World's Biggest Bounce House is back with an inflatable obstacle course, a 60-foot-tall maze, and more. The official Guinness World Record holder for World's Biggest Bounce House just got supersized to over 13,000 square feet for 2022. It's at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park with sessions for families and adults running through Sunday, Jan. 23.