Wynwood-type neighborhood coming to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nora is the name of a comprehensive master plan for a neighborhood in West Palm Beach located south of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd and North of Quadrille Blvd.

Where Is Nora?

Urban planning firm PlusUrbia currently controls over 12 acres across 72 individual properties within the neighborhood.

NDT Development has partnered with developer Joe Furst of Place Projects who is known for transforming the Wynwood neighborhood in Miami into a vibrant art, commercial, and residential area.

“Nora is accretive to the smart growth of Downtown West Palm Beach,” says Ned Grace. “As a team deeply rooted in the Palm Beach area, we are witnessing a readiness and desire for a new kind of neighborhood in West Palm Beach’s urban core. The tailwind from the migration of industry leaders from around the country is adding fuel to this new demand, and Nora is the missing piece of West Palm Beach’s Downtown.”

“We believe this previously overlooked area of Downtown will become a treasured gem in West Palm Beach. Our responsibility is to work thoughtfully and systematically to ensure the mix of commercial and residential offerings achieves Nora’s potential,” says Joe Furst.

Phase 1 - First quarter of 2023

Will focus on the re-purposing of over 100,000 square feet of commercial properties, upgrading infrastructure, and public improvements along North Railroad Avenue.

The developers hope, "To create a vibrant Main Street with unique food and beverage, retail and creative office."

ArquitectonicaGEO

Phase 2 - TBD

Will add more dense residential zones and various commercial spaces.

ArquitectonicaGEO

NDT Development, a West Palm Beach real estate and hospitality firm founded by Ned Grace and Damien Barr, identified the potential of the underutilized industrial buildings along the railway and the vacant land.

Named after North Railroad Avenue, Nora is a neighborhood in Downtown West Palm Beach that will flourish into a cohesive mixed-use district. Relics of West Palm Beach’s industrial past will be reimagined with new commercial offerings that celebrate both local and national talent. Nora’s comprehensive master plan, led by the City of West Palm Beach and nationally acclaimed urban planning firm PlusUrbia, will champion innovative open spaces and create residential offerings that complement the existing neighborhood and support the rapidly expanding downtown. PlusUrbia