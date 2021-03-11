Menu

World Class Marinelife facility to open by fall in Juno Beach

Loggerhead Marinelife Center to increase education
Posted at 7:09 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 19:09:12-05

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Many are anxious to see the construction completed at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 got a "hard hat tour" of the expansion project that will make the venue a world-class marinelife facility.

The campus is torn up with construction. Turtles temporarily housed in tanks on an employee parking lot.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach in the middle of a $14 million expansion.

There will be a cafe and a gift shop which has already opened.

"It has a lot of sustainable items made in the US," said Lauren Eissey, Loggerhead's PR and engagement specialist.

And because Loggerhead is positioned on one of the most densely nested loggerhead beaches in the world research and education opportunities will be able to increase.

"We have doubled the research space for leaders across the globe to come here," said Eissey.

A new auditorium that seats over 100. "Hear a lecture, see a movie, and then after hours we could also hold symposiums in here and invite follow researchers in," said Tim Hannon, Loggerhead's COO and co-interim CEO.

The new hospital will double the occupancy of sea turtle patients, including for the first time eight ICU tanks.

"If a sea turtle has a contagious disease we will be able to treat that patient, whereas in the past we were not able to do that," said Eissey.

New aquariums will feature sharks, rays, and jellyfish (which are tasty treats for leatherback turtles).

Additionally, there is an ocean view deck for guests, or weddings and corporate events. " It has a great view of the ocean," said Hannon.

The construction will be completed in two phases. The new building will ready by mid-June and the outdoor sea turtle hospital is projected to open in late fall.

Donation-driven Loggerhead Marlinelife Center is looking to raise $4 million to complete the project.

