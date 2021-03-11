World Class Marinelife facility to open by fall in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Many are anxious to see the construction completed at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

Construction on the @LoggerheadMC building should be done by mid-June. The entire facility should be completed by late fall.



📸 = Smith Aerial Photos pic.twitter.com/vgV2OZlGmd — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 10, 2021

WPTV NewsChannel 5 got a "hard hat tour" of the expansion project that will make the venue a world-class marinelife facility.

We went on a hard hat tour today and checked out the new building. @LoggerheadMC pic.twitter.com/cCNdxG5CD2 — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 11, 2021

The campus is torn up with construction. Turtles temporarily housed in tanks on an employee parking lot.

CONSTRUCTION! @LoggerheadMC should be fully open in the late fall. pic.twitter.com/2uoUyCdtEx — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 11, 2021

Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach in the middle of a $14 million expansion.

The entire $14 million expansion project should be completed by late fall at @LoggerheadMC.



📸 = Loggerhead Marinelife Center pic.twitter.com/1lfMUq3znq — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 10, 2021

There will be a cafe and a gift shop which has already opened.

The new gift shop is open at @LoggerheadMC. pic.twitter.com/TgchtEqk07 — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 10, 2021

"It has a lot of sustainable items made in the US," said Lauren Eissey, Loggerhead's PR and engagement specialist.

And because Loggerhead is positioned on one of the most densely nested loggerhead beaches in the world research and education opportunities will be able to increase.

There is a new multi-purpose room @LoggerheadMC.



📸 = Loggerhead Marinelife Center pic.twitter.com/5Rd77vWi3r — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 10, 2021

"We have doubled the research space for leaders across the globe to come here," said Eissey.

A new auditorium that seats over 100. "Hear a lecture, see a movie, and then after hours we could also hold symposiums in here and invite follow researchers in," said Tim Hannon, Loggerhead's COO and co-interim CEO.

The new hospital will double the occupancy of sea turtle patients, including for the first time eight ICU tanks.

"If a sea turtle has a contagious disease we will be able to treat that patient, whereas in the past we were not able to do that," said Eissey.

New aquariums will feature sharks, rays, and jellyfish (which are tasty treats for leatherback turtles).

Additionally, there is an ocean view deck for guests, or weddings and corporate events. " It has a great view of the ocean," said Hannon.

The construction will be completed in two phases. The new building will ready by mid-June and the outdoor sea turtle hospital is projected to open in late fall.

There will be a new outdoor space with 180' views of the ocean perfect for weddings or corporate events. @LoggerheadMC.



📸 = Loggerhead Marinelife Center pic.twitter.com/5JRo2k65xL — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 10, 2021

Donation-driven Loggerhead Marlinelife Center is looking to raise $4 million to complete the project.

