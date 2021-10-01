Going for gold? Where to find the Fab 50 character statues at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is celebrating it's 50th Anniversary and there are many surprises in store for guests.

The 18-month long celebration features new fireworks shows, rides, restaurants and 50 characters in 36 golden statues of Disney Characters placed throughout the parks.

The characters who made the cut range from the mouse who started it all to Marvel characters to Joe Gardner, the star of Pixar's 2020 film "Soul."

Magic Kingdom:



Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Goofy

Pluto

Donald Duck

Daisy Duck

Chip and Dale

Tinker Bell

Lady and Tramp

Stitch

Pinocchio

Mad Hatter

Cheshire Cat

Lumiere and Cogsworth

Dumbo and Timothy

Gus and Jaq

Abu

Pooh and Piglet

Orange Bird

EPCOT:



Dante

Miguel

Olaf and Fire Spirit Bruni

Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot

Pua and Hei-Hei

Figment

Hollywood Studios:



Woody and Bo Peep

R2-D2

BB-8

Edna Mode

Joe Gardner

Frozone

Sebastian and Flounder

Animal Kingdom:

