With mild temperatures expected this Christmas weekend you may be having trouble getting into the Christmas spirit. Perhaps adding an activity with a chill will help. There are several ice staking rinks in our area offering weekend activities.

LOCAL SKATE SCHEDULE

Hoffman's Chocolates Panther's Ice in Palm Beach Ice Skating Rink - now - Christmas Day. Palm Beach Skate Zone - Public Skating times on Friday - Christmas Day. Palm Beach Ice Works LLC - Open family skates on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (check website for times). Atlantis Skateway - Call for details

"I-95 Moms" Marianna Francis took her family to Palm Beach Ice Works in West Palm Beach. Her son is learning to ice skate there.