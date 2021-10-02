Wellington family makes their way to 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World

ORLANDO — Character List - The Murphy's

Friday marked the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World opening in Orlando and family's like the Murphys of Wellington were eager to celebrate.

The Murphy's moved to Wellington a few years ago from New Jersey. And now that they live closer to the mouse, they like to visit about once a month. To say they are Disney enthusiasts is an understatement.

"This is Jimmy, my oldest son... His first trip to Disney. And that was in 2011," said Sarah Murphy as she showed WPTV NewsChannel 5 one of her many Disney picture frames.

Jimmy Murphy especially loves the creator, Walt Disney, "He built a lot and he created a lot he drew he acted he produced he did it all. He came out poor but he rose and he worked so hard to do what he did. He created Mickey Mouse. He made countless movies. Really countless."

"His Walt Disney collection is vast and been collecting Disney paraphernalia his entire life, so this is really old Mickey. I don't exactly know when it's from I but I can assume it's from the 70s."

I asked if that was old (I was born in the '70s, "yes," Jimmy said confidently.

"Okay," I said deflated.

Friday, the Murphy's made their way to the Magic Kingdom, "Oct. 1 marks the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. I've been going to Walt Disney World for all my life. So it's really cool that I get to go And I really like it," Jimmy said.

His dad loves the lifetime of memories Walt Disney World creates for his family, "To be able to think that our kids one day will be able to possibly attend the 100th anniversary You know, and look back at the photos, and maybe you this interview and say, 'Hey, you know, we were there with your grandfather and this and that.' And so, it's special, it's and that's why we're here today," said Jim.

Jimmy's mom likes the escapism Walt Disney World creates, "I guess I appreciate walking through any of the parks and just looking around and everyone just seems to be happy. And there doesn't seem to be any issues in the world. You kind of forget about life itself. And I think that Walt created that. And it's been carried out through the 50 years," said Sarah.

She thinks the theme parks are the therapy kids need right now, "And I think that with kids and all they're going through with being in school and out of school and mask and whatnot, it gives the kids just that fun time to see characters and go on some rides and just have fun," Sarah said.