Wag Your Tail Wednesday: Tony and Max each need a "FURever" homes

On Wednesday, we asked Big Dog Ranch Rescue to drop by with a couple of dogs that need their forever homes.

Max is a six-year-old tan terrier mix. He is affectionately known as “Baby Boy” or “Lover Boy” here at the Ranch.

His tail rarely stops wagging and he has the most adorable personality, with big brown eyes that speak volumes! He doesn't like it when people try to pick him up, but who can blame him? He is a medium size boy after all, but would still love to keep your lap warm.

He loves people and is great with other dogs. He is very tuned into what you are doing and works very hard to please.

Max is not a fan of thunderstorms, but who is? He knows basic commands and absolutely loves attention and treats! Truly your next best friend.

Tony and his family were rescued from a high-kill shelter in Georgia. He is a very loving fellow and loves everybody he meets.

He enjoyed an outing to a local home/stable and loved his visit. He followed his new friend Melissa everywhere she went. Tony is really an amazing young pup and we anticipate he will grow to be approximately 50 lbs.