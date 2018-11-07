On Wednesdays, we ask Big Dog Ranch Rescue to drop by with a couple of dogs that need their forever homes.

Tito is a three-month-old black and tan coonhound mix. He and his siblings were rescued from South Carolina after Hurricane Florence's devastation and flood waters. He will make a great companion and is seeking an active home who understands the importance of obedience training so that he can mature into an excellent canine citizen. Tito is expected to reach at least 50 lbs at full maturity.

Silverton is a seven-year-old gray Weimaraner. He is great with other dogs of similar energy level and enjoys his comfy bed when not out talking with his neighbors. We are not sure of his life prior to the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico, but we get the feeling that he was clearly a loving family member. He promises to help you get your steps in daily. We suspect it will be a case of who rescued who.