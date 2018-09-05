On Wednesdays, we asked Big Dog Ranch Rescue to drop by with a couple of dogs that need their forever homes.

Bell is a black and tan six-month-old Chihuahua. She was rescued with her litter mates from Puerto Rico. She is learning basic commands and will grow to be a medium-sized gal. She is house trained and crate trained. Taco looks forward to escorting you on walks or dining at your favorite cafe and secretly hopes a few snacks may fall her way. This little lady is ready for a love affair!

Baxter is a white and chocolate two-year-old Australian Cattle Dog. He is a very sweet and lovable boy who was rescued from a shelter just in the nick of time. He is great with other dogs and loves to meet new friends. He knows basic commands like sit, down and shake. He is eager to learn more and dazzle you with his brilliance. Baxter is looking for an active human who he can go on long walks, trips to the dog park and maybe even a day at the dog beach. He even heard a rumor that dogs in Florida have been known to take up surfing!

