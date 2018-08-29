Wag Your Tail Wednesday: Journey and Navy each need a "FURever" homes

On Wednesdays, we asked Big Dog Ranch Rescue to drop by with a couple of dogs that need their forever homes.

BLUE

He is a blue 5-year-old Weimaraner. Navy is a very affectionate gentleman. He is fantastic with kids and other dogs and is house trained. Navy loves car rides and going for ice cream. He is house trained and crate trained and good on the leash. Navy found his way to Big Dog Ranch Rescue after he his family could not afford the medication he requires to manage the seizures he started having a short time ago. The medication is working well and he is a true companion dog looking for a new start. Navy simply needs a human who can love him and help provide the care he needs.

JOURNEY

She is a white and tan three-month-old hound mix. She is an AMAZING pup who was being given away in a parking lot. Thanks to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, she has started a new JOURNEY in finding a forever home where she can be treated like a PRINCESS. She is extremely friendly and loves everyone she encounters. And get this, the staff says that she's already crate trained and potty trained! Now all she needs is a forever family who will take her through all of the other joyous puppy stages as she turns into a QUEEN!