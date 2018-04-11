Universal Studios & Islands of Adventure offering Florida resident tickets starting at $42

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents will love this deal. For a limited time, you can purchase a four-day ticket to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for less than $42 per day plus tax.

According to the Universal Orlando Blog, the discounted tickets can be spread out and you don't have to go all four days in a row.

The tickets can be used anytime from now until June 28, 2018.

Even better, there are no block-out dates for this deal.

The offer is only available until April 30, 2018. Get more information here.