Universal Studios & Islands of Adventure offering Florida resident tickets starting at $42

WFTS Webteam
9:16 AM, Apr 11, 2018
36 mins ago
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents will love this deal. For a limited time, you can purchase a four-day ticket to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for less than $42 per day plus tax. 

According to the Universal Orlando Blog, the discounted tickets can be spread out and you don't have to go all four days in a row. 

The tickets can be used anytime from now until June 28, 2018. 

Even better, there are no block-out dates for this deal. 

The offer is only available until April 30, 2018. Get more information here.

