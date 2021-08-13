Universal Orlando Resort requiring employees to share vaccination status

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is asking all of its team members to be vaccinated.

"We are urging all our team members to be vaccinated if they are able to do so. And, we have let our team members know we will require them to share their vaccination status with us. This will allow us to better ensure adherence with our strict health and safety protocols," a spokesperson said.

NBC's Orlando affiliate WESH-TV reports," Walt Disney Company will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees to be fully vaccinated. The vaccination policy will only apply to employees in the United States."

