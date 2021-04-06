Universal Orlando announces opening date for VelociCoaster

JUPITER, Fla. — Universal Orlando resort has released an opening date for it's new Jurassic World VelociCoaster. June 10, 2021 guests will be able to experience an all-new high-speed adventure featuring Jurassic Park's cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong.

The coaster will reach 155 feet in the air at speeds up to 70 mph making the ride Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster.

The Velocicoaster is an update to the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure.

Universal said, "VelociCoaster will transport guests into a dynamic environment inspired by the “Jurassic World” films, surrounded by intricately detailed rock work and lush landscaping, conveniently located near the elevated watch tower used to keep an eye on the dinosaurs. Once inside, guests are greeted by Dr. Wu as they learn about the cutting-edge new coaster, which Jurassic World is touting as its newest “carnivore expansion.” Along the way, they’ll hear the screams of fellow riders as they rapidly roar by with Blue, Delta, Charlie and Echo right on their heels – and even come face-to-face with a few hungry Velociraptors who are anxiously awaiting being released from their stables. As the adrenaline builds and guests approach the load platform, they will hear a few reassuring words from Claire Dearing – and one final warning from Owen Grady."