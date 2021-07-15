Universal announces haunted maze themes for Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — This fall, Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights” returns to Universal Orlando Resort, unleashing some of the most nefarious names in horror to prey upon guests. Classic films that have influenced the horror genre will come to life in three of the event’s disturbingly real haunted mazes.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives

At its core, Halloween Horror Nights is an extension of the horror film legacy originated by Universal Pictures, and the event continues to honor its blockbuster history with a haunted maze highlighting one of the studio’s most sinister creatures – The Bride of Frankenstein. “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives” picks up where the 1935 classic film “The Bride of Frankenstein” left off, thrusting guests into chaos as the Bride becomes an unstoppable scientist and begins her mission to revive Frankenstein’s Monster. Her unwavering quest to find eternal life will come at a cost, and guests will soon find themselves entwined in a frenzied battle in their daring attempt to escape.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Inspired by the 1974 iconic slasher film “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” the “Halloween Horror Nights” mazes will depict a harrowing and intense experience as guests try to outrun the maniacal Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw. Guests will embark on a killer journey through a series of familiar scenes from the film and eventually fall victim to a family of cannibals. From a dilapidated gas station to an eerie, old farmhouse, they will witness unimaginable horrors around every corner, soon discovering that nowhere is safe from the demented Leatherface.

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House 21-53797 HHN30 Discover Universal Blog Freeze First Look parade building USF Universal Studios Halloween Reincarnated as "Halloween Horror Nights" mazes, the imposing and mysterious Hill House eerily comes to life beckoning guests to embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family. Kevin Kolczynski/UNIVERSAL ORLANDO

For the first time ever, Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series “The Haunting of Hill House” will bring its ominous presence to Universal Orlando Resort [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] and Universal Studios Hollywood in all-new mazes for “Halloween Horror Nights 2021,” which is officially back beginning in September.

Iconic scenes from the Netflix series will be featured throughout the maze, including the omni-powerful Red Room – the heart of Hill House – and the infamous Hall of Statues, where deceptive powers overtake everyone who enters. Apparitions will appear around every corner, from William Hill – The Tall Man, whose towering stature overwhelms everyone he encounters; to The Ghost in the Basement, who feverishly crawls throughout the bowels of the House in search of his next victim; to The Bent-Neck Lady, whose disturbing scream and ghastly appearance invoke a constant state of unnerving dread.

“The Haunting of Hill House” mazes will test even the bravest guests as they attempt to escape the entanglement of the estate’s eternal stranglehold or succumb to the powerful forces of Hill House – leaving them to wander the endless halls forever…alone.

“I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long,” said Flanagan, Creator, Director and Executive Producer of “The Haunting of Hill House.” “Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween. This is – without a doubt – one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to us at Intrepid. We are so excited to visit the Red Room again – we hope to see you all there!”

“It’s a nightmare come true to bring Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” to life for our guests this year at ‘Halloween Horror Nights,’” said Charles Gray, Senior Show Director for Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort. “The show brought true horror to the masses, similar to what we’ve provided our guests at this event for nearly 30 years – Hill House is a perfect fit for “Halloween Horror Nights” as it enters a new decade of fear.”

“Halloween Horror Nights” events begin on Friday, September 3, and runs through Sunday, October 31.