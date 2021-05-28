Training chimps with a frisbee at Lion Country Safari

Watch Part 1: Training A Chimp with a Frisbee

Meet Higgy, a chimpanzee at Lion Country Safari. He is the alpha male of his troupe. And as the dominant, he can take anything he wants from the others including their heart and diabetic medications (that he doesn't need). So Lion Country had to figure out a way, using a frisbee, to keep him to stay put as the others receive medicines.

Watch Part 2: In-Depth Interview with Dr. Tina Coutier Barbour Ph.D. as she talks about:



The new groundbreaking way they take an EKG of a chimpanzee

How they build relationships of trust with their animals

What causes the changes in dynamics of the troupe and how does one become the alpha male

Watch Part 3: In-Depth Interview with Dr. Tina Coutier Barbour Ph.D. as she talks about:



How they recognize issues with the chimpanzees and fix them

How they are helping preserve the chimpanzee population

How baby chimps have white "bunny tails"

How the chimpanzee islands at Lion Country Safari work

The threats to the chimpanzee population

