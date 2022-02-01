Tim Byrd 'The Byrdman's' funeral set for Wednesday in Jupiter

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tim Byrd "The Byrdman’s" funeral and burial arrangements have been made by his family.
The service is set for Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Beacon Baptist Church of Jupiter at 2 p.m.
The broadcaster passed away peacefully on Thursday morning from pneumonia.
His business partner, Neil London, will host a rally outside the church, "Starting at 1:30 p.m., a Tribute Rally of assorted vehicles from [Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office], Supercar Week sponsors and individual car owners and military vehicles from Project 425 will line up in rally formation and escort Tim Byrd’s family," said London. "The procession will be led by PBSO from the church to the cemetery," London Said.
Burial will be held at 3 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Susan G. Komen Foundation.
”I am deeply saddened by the passing of our Beloved ‘ByrdMan’. Tim was the captain of our team, the Big Brother we looked up too at the “True Oldies Channel” and the voice that welcomed our listeners to our airwaves, each morning during his “Get Up and Go” Morning Show. He was a staple in the West Palm Beach Community, the backbone of our organization and his memory will live on. I will sorely miss listening to him live on-air and seeing him each morning. My thoughts and prayers are with Sally and the family during this time."