🚨🎟 TICKET ALERTS 🎟🚨 Luke Bryan, The Black Keys and Halsey

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday, Live Nation added three more concerts to their 2022 lineup.

Halsey - West Palm Beach

Genre-bending artist Halsey announced their 'Love and Power Tour' will kick off at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 17.

Opening performances will be by Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The Black Keys - West Palm Beach

The Black Keys have are coming to the iThink Financial Amphitheatre with their 'Dropout Boogie Tour' on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The preshow will feature performances from Band of Horses and Early James.

The general on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 am.

Luke Bryan - West Palm Beach

Five-Time Entertainer of The Year, Luke Bryan, is bringing his 'Raised up Right Tour' to the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 30.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Luke. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old,” said Bryan.

Guest performances by Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.