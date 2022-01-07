🎟🚨TICKET ALERTS🚨🎟 Bon Jovi, Miranda Lambert with Little Big Town

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Live Nation announced on Friday two tours making stops in South Florida in the first half of the year.

1) Bon Jovi 2022 Tour

The tour is scheduled for the FLA Live Arena in SunRise on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m.

2) Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town - Ride The Bandwagon Tour

Mark Humphrey/AP Miranda Lambert performs a medley at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The tour will make a stop at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Tickets for The Bandwagon Tour will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.