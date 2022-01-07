Watch
🎟🚨TICKET ALERTS🚨🎟 Bon Jovi, Miranda Lambert with Little Big Town

Live Nation announces two South Florida shows
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Jon Bon Jovi
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 10:33:51-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Live Nation announced on Friday two tours making stops in South Florida in the first half of the year.

1) Bon Jovi 2022 Tour

The tour is scheduled for the FLA Live Arena in SunRise on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m.

2) Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town - Ride The Bandwagon Tour

Miranda Lambert performs a medley at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The tour will make a stop at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Tickets for The Bandwagon Tour will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

Jimi Westbrook, from left, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town arrive at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ed Rode)

