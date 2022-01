WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Multi-platinum and GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band announced they would be performing at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach this fall.

The band's “Out in the Middle Tour," will be on Sunday, October 9.

Tickets On Sale to General Public Starting on Friday, January 21st at 10 a.m.

at ZacBrownBand.com.